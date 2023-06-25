Left Menu

WB Minister Ghatak visits slain TMC leader Dhananjay Choubey's family

West Bengal Minister Moloy Ghatak paid a visit to slain Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Dhananjay Choubey's residence in Adra on Sunday. This came after the local TMC leader was shot dead on Thursday.

WB Minister Ghatak visits slain TMC leader Dhananjay Choubey's family
West Bengal Minister Moloy Ghatak meets deceased TMC leader Dhananjay Choubey's family (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Malay Ghatak met Choubey's family members and assured them of full support and cooperation from the party. Ghatak also extended financial support to his family from the TMC.

Earlier on Saturday, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose spoke to the family members of the deceased TMC leader. Governor Bose instructed the State Election Commission to take necessary actions.

Dhananjay Chaubey, who was the TMC's Adra town president was at his party office when he was murdered, the police said. The police have arrested two persons involved in his murder. West Bengal is scheduled to have its panchayat elections on July 8. (ANI)

