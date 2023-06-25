Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM appeals to people to help in making state drug-free ahead of World Drug Prohibition Day

Ahead of the Drug Prohibition Day, on June 26, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appealed to the people of the state to cooperate in making it drug-free, as per the official statement.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 21:47 IST
Uttarakhand CM appeals to people to help in making state drug-free ahead of World Drug Prohibition Day
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Drug Prohibition Day on June 26, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appealed to the people to cooperate in making the state drug-free, said an official statement. "He (CM Dhami) said that drug addiction is ruining the future of our youth. For the better future of the youth along with society, everyone will have to take initiative in the direction of de-addiction" said the official statement.

The statement also added that the Chief Minister also appealed to the people of the state to take an oath to fulfil the goals of drug-free India. Drug Prohibition Day is marked on June 26 year to disseminate awareness regarding the adverse consequences of drug consumption. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situation

Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situ...

 Belarus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023