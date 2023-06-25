Uttarakhand CM appeals to people to help in making state drug-free ahead of World Drug Prohibition Day

Ahead of Drug Prohibition Day on June 26, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appealed to the people to cooperate in making the state drug-free, said an official statement. "He (CM Dhami) said that drug addiction is ruining the future of our youth. For the better future of the youth along with society, everyone will have to take initiative in the direction of de-addiction" said the official statement.

The statement also added that the Chief Minister also appealed to the people of the state to take an oath to fulfil the goals of drug-free India. Drug Prohibition Day is marked on June 26 year to disseminate awareness regarding the adverse consequences of drug consumption. (ANI)

