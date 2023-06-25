Left Menu

Training aircraft makes emergency landing in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, DGCA official visits site

A Bengaluru Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) air safety official on Sunday visited the incident site near Pethsirur in Kalaburagi where a training aircraft of Redbird Flight Training Academy made an emergency landing.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 21:48 IST
Training aircraft makes emergency landing in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, DGCA official visits site
Visual from the site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Bengaluru Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) air safety official on Sunday visited the incident site near Pethsirur in Kalaburagi where a training aircraft of Redbird Flight Training Academy made an emergency landing. An inspection is currently underway.

A training aircraft made an emergency landing at around 9.30 am on Sunday due to a technical problem, said the airport authority. According to the authorities, one pilot-cum-instructor and another trainee pilot were on the flight. Both are safe.

Kalaburagi Airport Director Chilka Mahesh visited the spot and held an inspection, they added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situation

Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situ...

 Belarus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023