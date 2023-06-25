Training aircraft makes emergency landing in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, DGCA official visits site

A Bengaluru Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) air safety official on Sunday visited the incident site near Pethsirur in Kalaburagi where a training aircraft of Redbird Flight Training Academy made an emergency landing. An inspection is currently underway.

A training aircraft made an emergency landing at around 9.30 am on Sunday due to a technical problem, said the airport authority. According to the authorities, one pilot-cum-instructor and another trainee pilot were on the flight. Both are safe.

Kalaburagi Airport Director Chilka Mahesh visited the spot and held an inspection, they added. (ANI)

