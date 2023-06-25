Assam: Water level of Brahmaputra in Guwahati goes down marginally, easing flood situation

Water level of river Brahmaputra in Guwahati on Sunday marginally decreased, slightly easing the flood situation in Assam. The locals fear that the water level will increase again if the rainfall continues.

Earlier today, the state government sources said that the number of people affected this year is much lower than that of last year. According to the Assam government sources, last year around the state had over 100 lakh affected people while this year it is around 5 lakh.

The sources said that if everything goes well by the next two years Assam would witness minimal floods. "This time floods are mainly in Lower Assam. If everything goes well, in the next year or two we could see minimal floods even in Lower Assam," the source said.

Meanwhile, this year, though the situation marginally improved in the state, nearly 4.01 lakh people in 15 districts are still affected due to the flood, as per Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). According to the flood reports of ASDMA, one more person died in Nalabri district after drowning in flood water in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 3 so far.

"Nearly 2.22 lakh people have been affected alone in Bajali district, followed by 1.04 lakh people affected in Barpeta, 40668 people affected in Nalbari, 22060 people in Lakhimpur, 8493 people in Darrang, 4750 people in Goalpara district," stated ASDMA. The district administration has set up 101 relief camps and 119 relief distribution centres in 14 flood-hit districts, and 81352 people have taken shelter in these relief camps.

On the other hand, many others are still taking shelter on roads, highlands, and embankments. (ANI)

