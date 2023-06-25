"Perception changed about Gautam Buddha Nagar within six years": Uttar Pradesh CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday talked up investment opportunities in Gautam Buddha Nagar district. He said, "Despite being a part of the NCR, it was disappointing to prepare for the competition before 2017. People looked at the city from the wrong perspective. It was a fantasy that there could be a possibility of investment here, but changing that perception within six years, the result of timely implementation of programs in line with PM's vision of Ease of Doing Business is that today as the best investment destination Gautam Budh Nagar district has emerged and grown rapidly not only in NCR but also in the country."

The chief minister was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Addverb Technology factory in Greater Noida. He said that when the BJP-led government came to power for the second consecutive time in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to Lucknow on June 3, for the third ground-breaking ceremony for the factory.

Addverb Technology signed an MoU with the Greno Authority, laying the groundwork for an investment proposal of Rs 200 crore. Adityanath said, "Within just one year, such a large institution has presented over three thousand possibilities for employment, and it is now before us, enhancing the prospects in the field of robotics with new technologies." The CM visited the premises and gathered information about the facility. Also emphasing the true meaning of ease of doing business, he said, "Addverb Technology serves as an excellent example of this", he added.

The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the Addverb team. (ANI)

