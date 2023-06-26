G20: 3rd Infrastructure Working Group meet to kickstart in Rishikesh from today

The third G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting under India's presidency is going to be held in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh from Monday. A total of 63 delegates from G-20 member countries, invitees and international organizations are expected to take forward the discussions held during the second IWG meeting in Visakhapatnam in March, an official statement said.

The G-20 Infrastructure Working Group deliberates on various aspects of infrastructure investment, including developing infrastructure as an asset class, promoting quality infrastructure investment, and mobilizing financial resources for infrastructure investment. The concrete progress towards various work streams of the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda will be discussed in the meeting. The discussion on 'Financing Cities of Tomorrow, Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable' is the top most priority to be discussed in this meeting, the statement said.

During the three-day meeting, apart from formal discussions, various official meetings and cultural programs have been planned for the delegates. The delegates will also be made to experience the rich culture and natural beauty of Rishikesh. A tour for the delegates has also been arranged on June 28 at 2 pm. Two seminars are also being organized on the sidelines of IWG meetings. A 'High-Level Seminar on Roadmap for Sustainable Cities' is also being organized in partnership with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank on Monday.

Discussions over three sessions will give G20 decision-makers an opportunity to hear from key challenges ranging from climate change to infrastructure resilience, exploring the role of rapid urbanisation, and inclusivity, technology, infratech and digitalisation. Delegates will also learn from Indonesia's unique approach to launching the development of Nusantara, one of the world's most ambitious cities. International and national experts are also joining the discussion.

A dinner interaction will also be hosted to provide the delegates with an opportunity to enjoy the rich cultural heritage of Uttarakhand and relish the local cuisine. A 'Yoga Retreat' has also been planned for the delegates on Monday. (ANI)

