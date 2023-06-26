Historical Kharchi Puja commences in Tripura, reviving ancient traditions

In a vibrant display of cultural heritage and religious fervour, the Historical 'Kharchi Puja' commenced on Sunday at the revered fourteen gods temple in Khayerpur, here. The auspicious event marked the revival of ancient customs and traditions, drawing enthusiastic devotees from far and wide.

The Historical Kharchi Puja is a significant religious festival celebrated by the people of Tripura to honour the fourteen deities, believed to be the guardians of the state. The event holds immense historical and cultural importance, showcasing the rich heritage and traditions of the region. Amidst the rhythmic beats of traditional drums and the fragrance of incense, devotees thronged the temple premises to witness the grand inauguration of the festival. The temple, adorned with colourful decorations and floral arrangements, radiated a sense of divine bliss and spiritual tranquillity.

The rituals and ceremonies followed during the Historical Kharchi Puja have been meticulously preserved over the centuries. The priests, dressed in traditional attire, conducted the prayers and performed ancient rituals with utmost devotion and precision. The offerings of fruits, flowers, and other sacred items were made to appease the deities, seeking their blessings for prosperity, harmony, and well-being. Elderly members of the community shared tales of the festival's historical significance, passing down oral traditions from one generation to another. They emphasized the importance of preserving cultural heritage and ensuring that the younger generation imbibes the essence of their ancestral rituals.

The festival also witnessed cultural performances, showcasing the diverse folk traditions of Tripura. Folk dancers, musicians, and artists mesmerized the audience with their energetic performances, portraying the essence of Tripura's cultural tapestry. The Historical Kharchi Puja not only serves as a platform for spiritual rejuvenation but also as an occasion to foster community bonds and unity. People from various backgrounds and faiths participated in the festivities, reinforcing the message of communal harmony and inclusiveness.

Speaking at the event, Alok Kumar, a local resident and devotee, expressed his joy in witnessing the revival of ancient customs. He said, "The Historical Kharchi Puja is not just a religious festival; it is a celebration of our identity, our roots. It reminds us of the glorious history and the deep-seated traditions we inherit. I am delighted to see the younger generation actively participating and imbibing our cultural values." The Historical Kharchi Puja, steeped in tradition and spirituality, will continue for the next seven days, attracting devotees and tourists alike. As the festival progresses, it is expected to create a deeper sense of pride and cultural appreciation among the people of Tripura.

This grand celebration of the Historical Kharchi Puja serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving and cherishing our cultural heritage, ensuring that the traditions of the past continue to inspire and guide us in the present and future. (ANI)

