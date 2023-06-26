Left Menu

Monsoon arrives in Madhya Pradesh, alert issued for heavy rains

"Monsoon has arrived in Madhya Pradesh. There is a possibility of heavy rains in Bhopal, Katni, Raisen, Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, Shahdol, Seoni, Sagar, Sehore, Chhindwara, Balaghat and Betul on Monday," said Pramendra Kumar, Meteorologist, IMD Bhopal.

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2023 10:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 10:55 IST
Rainfall in Bhopal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
According to the met office, Betul recorded the highest rainfall of 120.6 mm while Gwalior recorded the minimum rainfall which is 0.1mm in the last 24 hours. The rainfall in other regions was Bhopal 77.2 mm, Ratlam 61mm, Khargone 59.8mm, Mandla 54.4mm, Jabalpur 55.0mm, Umaria 48.6mm, Chindwara 40.0mm, Raisen 32.8mm, Malanjkhand 24.4mm, Guna 17.1mm Pachmari 15.2mm, Sagar 11.2mm, Damoh 11.0mm, Khajuraho 9.6mm, Narsinghpur 5.0mm, Narmadapuram 3.6mm, Seoni 2.2mm and Tikamgarh 0.2mm.

According to the met office, Betul recorded the highest rainfall of 120.6 mm while Gwalior recorded the minimum rainfall which is 0.1mm in the last 24 hours. The rainfall in other regions was Bhopal 77.2 mm, Ratlam 61mm, Khargone 59.8mm, Mandla 54.4mm, Jabalpur 55.0mm, Umaria 48.6mm, Chindwara 40.0mm, Raisen 32.8mm, Malanjkhand 24.4mm, Guna 17.1mm Pachmari 15.2mm, Sagar 11.2mm, Damoh 11.0mm, Khajuraho 9.6mm, Narsinghpur 5.0mm, Narmadapuram 3.6mm, Seoni 2.2mm and Tikamgarh 0.2mm.

Earlier on Sunday evening, Bhopal witnessed a change in weather and received heavy rainfall. (ANI)

