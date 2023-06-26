Left Menu

Mumbai: 2 trapped inside partially collapsed building in Ghatkopar die, bodies recovered

Many people were buried under the debris of the building in the collapse incident that took place after heavy rainfall on Sunday at around 09.33 am.

Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bodies of two persons, including a 94-year-old woman, were recovered on Monday morning a day after a portion of a three-storeyed building collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar (East) area, officials said. The incident took place in Ghatkopar's Rajawadi Colony, and the deceased were identified as Naresh Palande (56) and Alka Mahadev Palande (94).

Their bodies were recovered on Monday morning after a search and rescue operation that began after the collapse incident that took place on Sunday morning, and were sent to Rajawadi Hospital. "The missing two people were recovered and sent to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors were declared them dead," Dr. Prasad Gade, CMO, of Rajawadi Hospital said.

Officials said that the search and rescue operation has been completed. The bodies of the two missing people have been recovered, said an official. Many people were buried under the debris of the building in the collapse incident that took place after heavy rainfall on Sunday at around 09.33 am.

However, soon after the incident, the rescue teams started evacuating people. Four people were evacuated on Sunday. At the same time, a search operation was on for two others who were still trapped. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, NDRF, Police, Ward Staff, 108 Ambulance, and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) were mobilised for the rescue operation. (ANI)

