EU adds 7 individuals to Iran sanctions list
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 26-06-2023 16:14 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 16:06 IST
The European Council on Monday said it would add seven individuals in Iran to the EU's sanctions over human rights violations.
The new listings include prosecutors responsible for trials against executed protesters, the council said, and a regional commander of the Revolutionary Guard who oversaw actions against protesters.
