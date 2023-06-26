Left Menu

Kerala: IMD issues yellow and orange alert in various districts

According to IMD Yellow alert has also been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts for June 27.

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2023 17:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 17:33 IST
Kerala: IMD issues yellow and orange alert in various districts
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India Meteorological Department on Monday issued yellow alert in Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts of Kerala. According to IMD Yellow alert has also been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts for June 27.

Orange alert has been issued in Idukki district for tomorrow. Earlier on June 25, IMD said that the southwest monsoon is active now and has covered the whole of Maharashtra and it will move forward in the next two days covering other parts as well.

"The southwest monsoon is active now. It has covered the whole of Maharashtra including Mumbai. Monsoon has also arrived in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and parts of Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu. It will move forward in the next two days and will cover other parts also," Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra said. Ealier today heavy rains triggered landslides and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh and a landslide on the Chandigarh-Manali highway that blocked the stretch between Mandi and Kullu and aerial shots of the area showed hundreds of commuters stranded on the roads.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for today and tomorrow in the Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023