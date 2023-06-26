Left Menu

Mexican business parks to be awarded by December in development push

Ten industrial parks planned for a business corridor in southeastern Mexico will likely be awarded to investors in November or December, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday, part of the leader's infrastructure development push. The projects aim to attract investment to Mexico's poorer south along the Isthmus of Tehuantepec - the country's narrowest point - connecting the Pacific port of Salina Cruz in Oaxaca state with the Gulf coast hub of Coatzacoalcos in Veracruz state.

The projects aim to attract investment to Mexico's poorer south along the Isthmus of Tehuantepec - the country's narrowest point - connecting the Pacific port of Salina Cruz in Oaxaca state with the Gulf coast hub of Coatzacoalcos in Veracruz state. "I believe that by November, December, the 10 industrial parks will be awarded. They already have water, guaranteed electricity and gas," Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular government press conference.

He added that tenders for five of the parks have already been launched, noting that the first projects are slated for Veracruz. Last month, Lopez Obrador said the government is willing to provide subsidies and grant tax cuts to companies that set up operations in his flagship Inter-Oceanic Corridor infrastructure project, which aims to boost trade and generate jobs.

