Delhi: Bangladesh woman detained for flying drone near Akshardham temple

Delhi police detained a female photographer from Bangladesh for allegedly flying a drone near Akshardham temple on Monday, police informed. The police further informed that they took the drone into possession and further inquiry is underway.

Further, according to the police, around 3 pm, Akshardham temple staff informed the police that a woman had been spotted flying a drone near the temple. On receipt of the information, a team from the Mandawali police station reached the spot, detaining the Bangladesh national and taking custody of the unmanned aerial flying object.

Police said the woman had attempted to fly a drone over the temple earlier. Police said they were questioning the woman and further probe was underway, police said further. (ANI)

