Left Menu

Delhi: Bangladesh woman detained for flying drone near Akshardham temple

Delhi police detained a female photographer from Bangladesh for allegedly flying a drone near Akshardham temple on Monday, police informed.

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 21:57 IST
Delhi: Bangladesh woman detained for flying drone near Akshardham temple
Akshardham Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi police detained a female photographer from Bangladesh for allegedly flying a drone near Akshardham temple on Monday, police informed. The police further informed that they took the drone into possession and further inquiry is underway.

Further, according to the police, around 3 pm, Akshardham temple staff informed the police that a woman had been spotted flying a drone near the temple. On receipt of the information, a team from the Mandawali police station reached the spot, detaining the Bangladesh national and taking custody of the unmanned aerial flying object.

Police said the woman had attempted to fly a drone over the temple earlier. Police said they were questioning the woman and further probe was underway, police said further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
2
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
3
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
4
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023