Mumbai: Two arrested for overrunning manhole worker with car

Mumbai Police have arrested two persons after their car overran a manhole worker when he was cleaning a drainage line in Mumbai's Kandivali area. A sanitation work contractor and a car driver were arrested after a sanitation worker cleaning a manhole was mowed down by a vehicle in the Kandivali area of the city earlier this month. The victim succumbed on Sunday.

On 11 June, 37-year-old manhole worker Jagveer Yadav was cleaning the drainage line in Kandivali's Dahanukar Wadi area when a car ran over him. "On 11 June, a sanitation worker was mowed down by a car in Sukh Shanti housing society in Kandivali. On 22nd June, the injured sanitation worker passed away. After the incident, the car driver and sanitation work contractor were arrested," Ajay Bansal, DCP, (Zone XI) told ANI.

The Kandivali police registered a case against the driver Vinod Udhwani along with the contractor Ajay Shukla and arrested both of them. Police arrested contractor Ajay Shukla under IPC sections 279, 336, 338 and 304 for not taking proper security measures during drainage cleaning.

The two arrested accused have been released on bail. Jagveer got stuck in the manhole after he was crushed by the car. People present on the spot took him out of the manhole somehow in an injured condition. He was taken and admitted to the nearest hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, he died during treatment on Sunday.

The drainage cleaning is carried out before every monsoon to avoid water logging during the rainy season. However, Like every monsoon, heavy water logging was seen in various places of Mumbai after fresh rains on Saturday. Water logging occurred at various places in Mumbai on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that the southwest monsoon has advanced over Mumbai and Delhi. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai City received 104 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 123 mm and 139 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Saturday, the Andheri subway in Mumbai was closed for vehicular movements after waterlogging was triggered by heavy rainfall. The traffic was diverted towards the Swami Vivekananda road.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a 'yellow alert' for Mumbai and predicted heavy rainfall in the next 4-5 days. The southwest monsoon is likely to reach today, as per the weather department. "Rainfall intensity to gradually increase over parts of Maharashtra during next 4-5 days. Indication of expected severe weather in the next 5 days," said Regional Meteorological Centre.

On Saturday, some parts of Mumbai witnessed rain showers. Earlier the weather forecasting department also said that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the Central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, parts of East Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, some parts of Haryana and Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

