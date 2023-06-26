Left Menu

IAS probationers calls on Andhra CM Jagan Reddy

CM Jagan Reddy congratulated the probationers and told them to be closer to people and be accessible to the commoner.

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 23:23 IST
IAS probationers calls on Andhra CM Jagan Reddy
Andhra CM Jagan Reddy and IAS trainees (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) probationers of the 2022 batch who have been undergoing training as Assistant Collectors called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office on Monday. "CM Jagan Reddy congratulated the probationers and told them to be closer to people and be accessible to the commoner," an official statement said.

The officers of the 2022 batch include B. Smaran Raj (Anakapalli district), B. Sahadit Venkat Trivinag (Vizianagaram), C. Yashwanth Kumar Reddy (East Godavari), Kalpasri KR (Palnadu), Kushal Jain (Anantapuram), Mantri Maurya Bharadwaj (YSR District) Raghavendra Meena (Srikakulam), Sourya Man Patel (Prakasam), Tirumani Sri Puja (Eluru), V.Sanjana Simha (SPSR Nellore). APHRDI Director General RP Sisodia and Joint Director General PS Pradyumna were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
2
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
3
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
4
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023