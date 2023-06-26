Delhi Police detain Bangladeshi woman for flying drone around Akshardham Temple, case registered

A case has been registered against a female photographer from Bangladesh for flying an illegal drone near Akshardham temple, which came under the 'no drone zone' area on Monday, police informed. The police further informed that they took the drone into possession and the woman has been identified as Momo Mustafa (33) a resident of Dhaka, Bangladesh.

According to the police, around 3 pm, Akshardham temple staff informed the police that a woman had been spotted flying a drone near the temple. Upon receiving the information, a team from the Mandawali police station reached the spot, detaining Bangladesh national as she was flying a drone in the no Drone Zone area without any permission from the competent authority and violating section 188 IPC. Following the violation, a case has been registered under section 188 IPC at Mandawali police station and further investigation is underway, police said further.

Momo Mustafa is BBA Passed and is now involved with Bangladesh's photography business. She got a six-month tourist visa in May 2023 and came to India on May 25, 2023. She will be returning back on 5/7/23. (ANI)

