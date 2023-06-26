US troubled by Israel's decision to advance planning for West Bank settlements

The U.S. State Department on Monday said it is deeply troubled by Israel's decision to advance planning for settlements in the occupied West Bank after Israel approved the construction of around 5,700 additional housing units for Jewish settlers.

"We believe that settlements are an impediment to a negotiated two-state solution," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

