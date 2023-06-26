Left Menu

US troubled by Israel's decision to advance planning for West Bank settlements

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2023 23:58 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 23:56 IST
US troubled by Israel's decision to advance planning for West Bank settlements
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department on Monday said it is deeply troubled by Israel's decision to advance planning for settlements in the occupied West Bank after Israel approved the construction of around 5,700 additional housing units for Jewish settlers.

"We believe that settlements are an impediment to a negotiated two-state solution," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
2
'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments since mutiny

'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments sinc...

 Global
3
Two cattle smugglers, cop injured in encounter in UP's Sambhal

Two cattle smugglers, cop injured in encounter in UP's Sambhal

 India
4
One killed, 9 wounded after roller coaster derails in Sweden

One killed, 9 wounded after roller coaster derails in Sweden

Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023