China's Premier Li: effective communications and exchanges are vital
Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2023 08:06 IST | Created: 27-06-2023 08:06 IST
China's Premier Li Qiang told delegates at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday that effective communications and exchanges are vital and that countries should strengthen dialogue and communication to avoid misunderstanding.
No country can resolve all problems and unity is the right answer, Li told the summit in Tianjin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement