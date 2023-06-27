Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Man drowns while taking bath in river, rescue operation underway

On Monday, a 19-year-old drowned while taking a bath in the Pabbar River, located under the limits of Saraswati Nagar Police station, in Hatkoti village (Jubbal), according to the police. On receiving the information, the Station House Officer, Head Constable and other officials reached the spot.

ANI | Updated: 27-06-2023 08:14 IST | Created: 27-06-2023 08:14 IST
Himachal Pradesh: Man drowns while taking bath in river, rescue operation underway
Pabbar River, Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, a 19-year-old drowned while taking a bath in the Pabbar River, located under the limits of Saraswati Nagar Police station, in Hatkoti village (Jubbal), according to the police. "While taking a bath, Aryan (19), the son of Ramlal Thakur, a resident of Guthan village, drowned. The rescue team has been called. JCB has also been named to reduce the water level of the river. Additionally, in order to reach the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), an email has been sent to the commander (NDRF). The situation is being investigated", said the Station House Officer, Jubbal.

The police stated that some people arrived to worship at the Hatkoti temple from the village, Guthan. They conducted 'Devta Snan' after which, they took baths in the river's 'kund' (a small area filled with water). On receiving the information, the Station House Officer, Head Constable and other officials reached the spot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
2
'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments since mutiny

'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments sinc...

 Global
3
Business briefs

Business briefs

 Global
4
Two cattle smugglers, cop injured in encounter in UP's Sambhal

Two cattle smugglers, cop injured in encounter in UP's Sambhal

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023