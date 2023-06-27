Left Menu

1 dead, another injured after roof of house collapses in Pune

A 50-year-old man died and another was injured after the roof of a two-storey house collapsed here on Monday evening, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 27-06-2023 08:14 IST | Created: 27-06-2023 08:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old man died and another was injured after the roof of a two-storey house collapsed here on Monday evening, officials said. The incident took place in the camp area of Pune city.

Stanley Desouza (50) and another Jerry Desouza (60) were inside a dilapidated house at the time of the incident, they said. "The duo were inside the house at the time of the incident. The structure of the house was old. The collapse caused the ceiling of the ground floor to cave in, trapping both Stanley Desouza and Jerry under the debris," Pune fire department officials said, adding that Stanley was declared brought dead at the hospital while the 60-year-old is currently under treatment.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

