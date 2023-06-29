ReNew setting up hybrid projects in Karnataka 

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 22:10 IST
ReNew on Thursday said it is setting up two hybrid projects of 70.2 MW in Karnataka.

''ReNew is setting up a 27.2 MW...project for Toyota to support its renewable energy requirements for its car manufacturing plant in Bidadi, and a 43 MW power project for Sandur to kickstart its decarbonization journey,'' the company said in a statement.

The two solar and wind energy projects will help reduce 150 kilotonne of CO2 emissions per year. The projects are part of ReNew's 200 MW energy park to supply clean power to companies in Karnataka's Vijaynagara region.

The company did not provide any financial details of the projects. According to industry estimates, to set up every 1 MW of renewable energy project, an investment of Rs 5-6 crore is required.

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

