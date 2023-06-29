Heavy to very heavy rains likely in Gujarat during next two days: MET

There would be heavy rains in Gujarat in the next two days. Heavy to very heavy rains will occur in Gujarat in the next two days, MET scientist Vijin Lal said on Thursday. Heavy to very heavy rains will occur in Gujarat in the next two days. After two days the intensity of the rain will reduce.

However, some heavy to very heavy rain is expected, MET scientist Vijin Lal said. It will rain very heavily for the next 2 days. Heavy rain is forecasted in the South Gujarat region. Heavy rain is expected in the state on 29 and 30 June.

From July 1, the pace of rain will slow down. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Dang, Valsad, Surat, Tapi and Dadranagar Haveli on Thursday. Heavy rain is forecasted in Saurashtra and North Gujarat on Friday. Heavy rain is forecast in Gir Somnath, Amreli, Rajkot and Junagadh.

It will rain heavily in Ahmedabad for the next two days. There is a situation of rain in the state due to three systems. One system is also built in Sisar and Madhya Pradesh. The monsoon, which is now in its advanced stage is active in the country according to the weather department in India and several states are expected to receive heavy rainfall in the coming few days.

Naresh Kumar, senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said, "Monsoon is in its advanced stage and is active. We can see clouds over Kokan, Goa, Central India, as well as Northeastern states. "The Low-Pressure area that originated from the northwest bay has now moved to the central part of north Madhya Pradesh. In the coming two days, Madhya Pradesh may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. More than 12 cm of rain is expected," he said.

He said that the winds will be strong on the west coast of the country due to low-pressure conditions. He also predicted heavy rainfall in east and northeast India over the next five days."East and Northeast India is expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next five days, due to moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal," the IMD scientist said.

Meanwhile, waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of Navsari, Gujarat due to heavy rainfall in the region on Thursday afternoon. As per IMD predictions, heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over the Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, and Dadra Nagar Haveli districts of the Gujarat region for the rest of the day. Rain also lashed parts of Chandigarh. IMD predicted light to moderate rain/thundershowers over the parts of Tricity (Chandigarh, SAS Nagar (Mohali) and Panchkula) and adjoining areas.

Heavy rain lashed several isolated areas of Delhi-NCR this morning bringing down the minimum temperature to 27.1 degrees Celsius. Some parts of the national capital witnessed waterlogging after the rainfall. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)