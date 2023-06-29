Security personnel deployed near BJP regional office in Imphal, situation now under control

Security personnel have been deployed in the area near the BJP regional office in Imphal, Manipur where a crowd had gathered earlier on Thursday evening. The crowd has been dispersed and now the situation is under control. Earlier, police used several rounds of tear gas shells to stop and disperse the crowd. Visuals from the spot showed police using tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur nearly two months ago on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday in Delhi and expressed his government's commitment to maintaining peace and restoring normalcy in the state. Singh briefed the Home Minister on the situation in Manipur.

"He guided us to take all sections of society together and engage civil society and ethnic groups to maintain peace in the state. There is no loss of life since June 13. He also emphasised that peace should be maintained and there should be no loss of lives. We are trying our best to maintain peace and restore normalcy. We will make more efforts," Biren Singh had said. The Centre also held an all-party meeting on the Manipur situation on Saturday. The state has been seeing sporadic incidents of violence. Amit Shah visited the state following ethnic violence and announced a series of measures for restoring peace. (ANI)

