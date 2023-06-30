Left Menu

Preparedness reviewed in Himachal after IMD rain alert

"We have a difficult challenge in the time to come because, during the next week, the forecast is that there will be thunderstorms and erratic rain across the state. We are prepared and monitoring. Our Chief Minister is monitoring and talking to the police, PWD, IPH, and others, and I am also looking at it," said Vikramaditya Singh, PWD Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 30-06-2023 08:07 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 08:07 IST
Preparedness reviewed in Himachal after IMD rain alert
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh held a meeting here and visited various locations on Thursday to review the preparedness after the IMD rain alert in the region. "All major roads have been opened in the state, and only 28 rural roads have yet to be opened. Over 400 machines have been deployed across the state, and the state is under alert and prepared for the IMD rain alert in the region," he said.

Shimla is also on alert ahead of the rain warning. The legislator of Shimla, Harish Janartha, said that a task force has also been constituted to monitor the rain situation in Shimla town. "The dumping was done earlier by Smart City development workers. All Nallas are choked, and today we are taking a tour of the city and will ensure that drainages are cleared. We have constituted a task force, consisting of the Deputy Commissioner of Shimla, the MC Commissioner, and other officials of the state. The alert will remain in Shimla as the IMD has forecast rain. That is why we have done this round to monitor the situation and prepare for the rain," said Harish Janartha, MLA Shimla.

Vikramaditya Singh, PWD Minister of Himachal Pradesh, assured that the government is prepared and monitoring the situation, and the Chief Minister is also looking at the preparedness ahead of the rain warning in Shimla. "We have a difficult challenge in the time to come because, during the next week, the forecast is that there will be thunderstorms and erratic rain across the state. We are prepared and monitoring. Our Chief Minister is monitoring and talking to the police, PWD, IPH, and others, and I am also looking at it," said Vikramaditya Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's intervention: CEO

BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's ...

 Global
2
Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

 Global
3
Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

 Israel
4
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemicals – our discovery could mean a treatment breakthrough

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemica...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023