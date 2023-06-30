Northeastern Nigeria: malnourished children fighting for their lives
UN News | Updated: 30-06-2023 08:08 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 08:08 IST
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- Yobe
- Adamawa
- Matthias Schmale
- Borno
- Nigeria
- Schmale
- Geneva
- humanitarians
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nigeria lets market set currency exchange rate to stabilize economy, woo investors
Nigerian court orders detained c.bank governor to have access to lawyers
Most of 108 drowning victims in Nigeria boat accident were women and children
Nigeria should target exchange rate of 500 to 600 naira -policy document
Islamic militants kill 7 farmers in northeast Nigeria, further threatening food supplies