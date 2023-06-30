Assam: CM Sarma inaugurated developmental projects in Tezpur

Giving new momentum to the development of Tezpur, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday opened a series of infrastructure projects in Tezpur. Infrastructure projects include the inauguration of a garden at Litchu Pukhuri, development of Chowk Bazar, the integrated sports complex at Hazarapar including waterfront development and bird observatory tower, beautification of Borpukhuri, Tezpur.

Moreover, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the construction of a town hall at Parwa. He also felicitated the Bihua and Bihuwatis who participated in the mega Bihu event which created the Guinness Book of Records. He presented the Bihu artistes with a certificate and a cheque of Rs. 25,000 for each of the participants.

Speaking at the programme held at Tezpur Church field, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said "Assam is always proud of the culture and heritage of Tezpur. The land which is the birth place of doyens like Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Bishnu Prasad Rabha, Phani Sarma, always feels the requirement for a state-of-the-art auditorium. However, with laying the foundation of an auditorium with 1000 seat capacity to be built on a land measuring 10 bigha land involving a financial outlay of Rs. 27 crore, the need for the same will be met greatly." He said that with these schemes, the importance of Tezpur will be improved to a great extent. The Chief Minister said that as a gesture of gratitude of all those who participated in the mega Bihu event, the State government announced that all the participants will be given certificate and honorarium.

Chief Minister Dr Sarma said, "Assam has 28 thousand villages and from November to April in all the villages, the cultural fest will be organised. In each village during the cultural fest arrangements will be made to hold Jyoti Sangeet, Bhupendra Sangeet, Bishnu Sangeet, Rabindra Sangeet and any of the ethnic dances of the state. The winners of the village will take part in the constituency level and then in the district level and ultimately in the state level cultural fest will be organised in Guwahati." Chief Minister Dr Sarma said that as a part of the Cabinet decisions held in Tezpur, a step has been taken for the beautification of Borpukhuri. Moreover, the integrated sports complex at Hazarapar has been aimed at promoting the healthy body and mind of the youth through sports. (ANI)

