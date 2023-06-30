Ministers themselves should review departmental allocation, expenditure: CM Yogi

In a high-level meeting held on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the updated status of approvals issued by the government in relation to the budgetary provisions in the financial year 2023-24, the amount allocated by the head of the department and the amount received from the Government of India relative to the target. After the department-wise meeting, the Chief Minister gave several guidelines including speeding up the development works and ensuring the quality and timeliness of the projects in the wider public interest.

"The first quarter of the financial year 2023-24 is over. It should be ensured that all the departments properly spend the funds provided in the current budget. Allocation and expenditure are expected to accelerate," CM Yogi said. "Expenditure should also be reviewed at the department level. The concerned ministers should review their departmental status. The status of departmental allocation and expenditure should be reviewed monthly by the Chief Secretary," he added.

He further mentioned that we are getting all possible help from the Central Government for the overall development of the state under the guidance of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Get the balance amount by coordinating with the Centre. "The departmental ministers themselves should communicate with the ministers of the Government of India. Projects must not be interrupted due to a lack of focus. Work should be continued by releasing state shares as per the rules. All departments should ensure to send 100 per cent utilization certificates on time," he said.

Many schemes of departments like Higher Education, Women's Welfare, Child Development and Nutrition, Infrastructure and Industrial Development, Social Welfare, Rural Development, Public Works, Food Logistics, Urban Development, Medical Health, Irrigation and Water Resources are directly implemented. "Implementation of such schemes that directly impact people's lives should be accelerated. It is the responsibility of the departmental head to ensure the timely allocation of funds for the smooth implementation of the schemes while giving priority to the public interest," he added.

He said that there is a need to speed up the process of EPC for projects to start timely. Site inspection of the projects under construction should also be done. He further said, "The plan to set up digital libraries in gram panchayats and urban wards is important. In coordination with the Basic Education Department and the Panchayati Raj Department, the Higher Education Department should implement it expeditiously." (ANI)

