Sweden provides 103 million kronor for UNDP's recovery efforts in Ukraine

“UNDP is a key partner for Sweden on much needed early recovery efforts in Ukraine, and for Swedish international development priorities globally”, said Foreign Trade and International Development Minister Johan Forssell.

UNDP | New York | Updated: 03-07-2023 12:06 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 12:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

On 26 June, the Swedish Government announced a contribution of 103 million Swedish kronor to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for its recovery efforts in Ukraine, including support to crisis management, recovery planning, reconstruction and return, energy and green recovery, support to digitalization, livelihoods, income generation, and job creation. The support is part of a 516 million Swedish kronor core and soft-earmarked contribution to UNDP in 2023. 

“Sweden is a long-standing and close partner to UNDP and we are grateful for the continued support through flexible funding. This vital investment in our work enables us to respond quickly and efficiently to urgent needs as they occur, including during the war in Ukraine,” said UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner.   

The predictable and flexible funding enables UNDP to respond with speed and agility and fulfill its mission to eradicate poverty, reduce inequalities and build resilience, focusing on countries where the needs are greatest. Flexible funding is particularly critical in response to increasing, complex and protracted crises.    

Core and flexible funding from Sweden and other partners also bolster institutional effectiveness and strengthen transparency and efficiency across the organization. UNDP has consistently been rated among the most transparent international organizations. 

