Left Menu

Lt Gen MU Nair takes over as new National Cyber Security Coordinator

Lt Gen MU Nair has taken over as the new National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC).

ANI | Updated: 03-07-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 20:50 IST
Lt Gen MU Nair takes over as new National Cyber Security Coordinator
Lt Gen MU Nair. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Gen MU Nair has taken over as the new National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC). Gen Nair previously held the chair of Signal-officer-in-Chief at the Army Headquarters.

Nair, who had in July 2022 taken over as the 28th Signal Officer-in-Chief, has also served as the commandant of the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering. Nair replaces Lt Gen Rajesh Pant, a veteran of the Corps of Signals of the Indian Army.

National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC) under National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) coordinates with different agencies at the national level for cyber security matters. The NCCC was established to facilitate rapid information sharing for proactive, preventative, and protective actions by individual entities and to develop the essential situational awareness of current and potential cyber security threats.

Under the direction of the government Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), NCSC is responsible for NCCC and works with several government agencies to address cyber security issues. The NCCC is responsible with fostering greater cyber intelligence sharing, generating the situational awareness necessary to identify current and new cyber security vulnerabilities, and notifying the relevant authorities in the case of a cyberattack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023