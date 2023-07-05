UN making 'every effort' to extend Black Sea grain deal, says trade chief

The United Nations is making "every effort" to ensure that the Black Sea grain deal and a memorandum of understanding to facilitate access of Russian fertilizer and other products to global markets are extended, UN trade chief Rebeca Grynspan said on Wednesday.

"We need both to continue bringing down prices and have stable markets of food and fertilizers in the world," Grynspan told reporters in Geneva. "The United Nations remains committed to making every effort for the continuation of the agreements."

