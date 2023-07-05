UN making 'every effort' to extend Black Sea grain deal, says trade chief
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 05-07-2023 16:37 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 16:20 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
The United Nations is making "every effort" to ensure that the Black Sea grain deal and a memorandum of understanding to facilitate access of Russian fertilizer and other products to global markets are extended, UN trade chief Rebeca Grynspan said on Wednesday.
"We need both to continue bringing down prices and have stable markets of food and fertilizers in the world," Grynspan told reporters in Geneva. "The United Nations remains committed to making every effort for the continuation of the agreements."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian-backed officials say Ukraine struck town of Nova Kakhovka with drones - TASS
Russian rouble steadies near 84 against dollar
Putin and African delegation discussed importance of Russian grain supplies to continent - Kremlin
Ukraine downs Russian drones but some get through due to gaps in air protection
Russian mercenary boss says his fighters have yet to receive promised medals