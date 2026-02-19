A recent Kenyan intelligence report reveals that more than 1,000 Kenyans have been recruited to fight for Russia in the Ukraine conflict, a significant increase from previous estimates. The disclosure has sparked intense debate and concern among Kenyan lawmakers.

Despite the Russian Embassy in Nairobi denying any involvement in illegal recruitment, allegations have emerged about a network of corrupt state officials working with human trafficking syndicates to recruit Kenyans with false promises of lucrative earnings.

The recruits, initially traveling on tourist visas, used alternative routes through countries like Uganda and South Africa after surveillance tightened at Nairobi airport. Kenya's Foreign Minister plans a diplomatic visit to Russia to address the situation as tensions rise over the recruitment issue.