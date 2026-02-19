Kenya's National Intelligence Service disclosed that more than 1,000 citizens have joined Russian forces in Ukraine, significantly more than earlier figures suggested. While the Russian Embassy in Nairobi renounced involvement in unlawful recruitments, it acknowledged the possibility of voluntary enlistment under Russian law.

The recruitment process, targeting former military personnel, was facilitated by human trafficking networks in collaboration with corrupt state officials. Utilizing tourist visas, recruits initially traveled through various countries before reaching Russia. Increased airport surveillance has since shifted these routes.

The alarming trend has heightened diplomatic tensions, as evidenced by ongoing efforts to rescue stranded Kenyans. Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi aims to address these concerns during his upcoming visit to Russia. This development highlights broader issues of recruitment deception affecting multiple African nations.

