Rising Russian Hybrid Threats: Intelligence Insights

Dutch intelligence services, AIVD and MIVD, report that European countries are increasingly facing hybrid threats from Russia, including cyberattacks and sabotage. Russian activities have been noted in the Netherlands, and a continued use of such tactics is expected from Moscow. Authorities are urged to remain vigilant.

Amsterdam | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

In a stark warning, Dutch intelligence services AIVD and MIVD have highlighted a surge in hybrid threats from Russia targeting European nations, including the Netherlands. The report underscores ongoing issues such as cyberattacks, sabotage, influence campaigns, and disinformation.

The report specifically mentions Russia's hybrid activities already observed in the Netherlands, revealing instances of preparation for sabotage. The findings further indicate Moscow's continued reliance on such tactics, suggesting an increased risk appetite since 2024.

While there is no immediate indication of Russia intending to carry out such attacks, the intelligence services advise European authorities to stay alert and prepared for possible threats.

