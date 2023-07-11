Left Menu

More than $2 bln committed at UK-US climate finance forum

These firms will identify at least $1 billion of initial projects in emerging markets using nature-based solutions, such as regenerative farming and sustainable water management, alongside technology to develop products and systems that reduce negative environmental impacts.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-07-2023 13:00 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 12:54 IST
More than $2 bln committed at UK-US climate finance forum
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Finance leaders, companies and philanthropies have committed more than $2 billion to help finance efforts to reduce carbon emissions and boost climate resilience across Africa, Asia and Latin America, a joint UK-U.S. statement said on Tuesday. The statement, by Britain's Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps and U.S. Special Presidential Envoy on Climate John Kerry, followed a Climate Finance Mobilisation Forum held at Windsor Castle, England, with the aim of bolstering private capital flows to emerging economies.

Commitments included a new venture from Builders Vision, Mitsui & Co and Renewable Resources Group Partnership to address the impacts of climate change across critical supply chains in agriculture, natural resources development and energy, the statement said. These firms will identify at least $1 billion of initial projects in emerging markets using nature-based solutions, such as regenerative farming and sustainable water management, alongside technology to develop products and systems that reduce negative environmental impacts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
2
Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, drown

Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, dro...

 India
3
Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business

Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Office...

 India
4
UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

El Niño is back and challenging the agricultural status quo

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023