Intel agencies seek reports from SSB, UP Police on Pak national Seema Haider

By Saurabh Trivedi Central Intelligence Agencies have sought a report from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Uttar Pradesh Police on Seema Haider who travelled through Nepal to reach Noida from Pakistan's Karachi.

A senior official confirmed that the agencies got alerted about Seema Haider, who illegally crossed into India to marry and live with her Indian partner, they asked detailed report from SSB and UP Police. Haider had crossed over to India to live with Sachin Meena whom she befriended via an online game.

The couple started living together in Greater Noida. However, Haider was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa, while Meena was put behind bars for sheltering the illegal immigrants. "Intelligence agencies have asked report from SSB and UP Police to find out how she managed to cross over without being verified by police personnel at border. We have also demanded report from UP Police as she entered to India via UP border and stayed with her partner for many days," the official said.

The official further added that they are verifying the claims about her journey she made in TV interviews and they are also finding out who assisted her in arriving in India from Pakistan. "We are also taking help of technical team to verify her story of her arrival in India. We are also trying to get information about her background as much as possible," the official said.

Notably, SSB primarily responsible for guarding two borders -Nepal and Bhutan. Another officer said that unlike other borders, Nepal and Bhutan borders are not fenced.

"People from both the countries travel across on daily basis. Border guarding forces keep watch on movement but because of multiple entries it is impossible to keep watch on every person," the officer said. On Monday, a team of UP ATS questioned Seema Haider in Noida. (ANI)

