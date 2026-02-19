Left Menu

Electronic Waste Management: A Critical Challenge for Indian States

The Central Pollution Control Board reported to the National Green Tribunal that 17 states and Union Territories lack e-waste recycling facilities. While Delhi does not track interstate e-waste transportation, it has inventoried electronic equipment categories. Updated nationwide e-waste guidelines are pending final state responses.

Updated: 19-02-2026 19:05 IST
  • India

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has revealed a significant e-waste management gap in 17 Indian states and Union Territories, including the national capital, Delhi. During a session with the National Green Tribunal, the lack of electronic recycling facilities was highlighted as a pressing issue.

Apart from not having e-waste recycling units, Delhi also fails to keep records of the inter-state transportation of e-waste, relying instead on agreements with recyclers in the National Capital Region. Despite this, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has completed the inventorisation of all electronic waste categories as per the 2022 E-Waste Management Rules, joining six other states in this effort.

The tribunal emphasized the importance of maintaining comprehensive waste inventories, while the CPCB prepares to issue nationwide e-waste inventorisation guidelines. Updated guidelines will follow after receiving input from states yet to respond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

