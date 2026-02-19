Met Police Appeal to Indian Community Women After Conviction of Serial Offender

The Metropolitan Police in London issued a plea to women within the Indian community, particularly in south-west London, after Gurwinder Singh, 37, was convicted of a series of sexual offenses, including rape. Singh's trial at Southwark Crown Court revealed his predatory tactics aimed at vulnerable job-seekers.

Detectives suspect Singh may have more victims, encouraging others to step forward with information, especially those from Hayes or Southall. The investigation began after a woman reported being raped by Singh under the guise of job assistance. Singh exploited online communication platforms like WhatsApp to lure his victims.

Detective Constable Lydia Webb lauded the courage of the victim who first reported Singh, despite facing threats. Singh masqueraded as a woman offering job opportunities, with numerous hotel bookings highlighting the extent of his crimes. Authorities are urging other survivors to contact either the police or support charities for assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)