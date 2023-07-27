Left Menu

WRC, Limpopo sign MoU to address water crisis in Giyani

27-07-2023
The Water Research Commission (WRC) and Limpopo Provincial Government have signed a memorandum of understanding in a bid to address the water crisis in Giyani.

The agreement signed this week, forms part of the newly launched Giyani Local Scale Climate Resilience Programme (GLSCRP).

The GLSCRP is a three-year community-led programme scaling Multiple Water Use Systems (MUS) and solar energy to develop, research and demonstrate practical and sustainable water and climate adaptation solutions in Giyani.

It is a partnership programme funded by the Government of Flanders, led by the Water Research Commission, in partnership with Tsogang Water and Sanitation (Tsogang), the Association for Water and Rural Development (AWARD) and the University of Western Cape (UWC).

The project is currently being implemented in five agricultural sites, namely the Daniel Ravalela Farm, Dzumeri Farm, Loloka Farm, Dzumeri Farm 2 and Muyexe Community Project.

The project is also being implemented in four communities in Mbhedle, Mayephu, Mzilela and Matsotsosela, with a population of approximately 5 000 residents.

The Government of Flanders has donated R40 million over a three-year period to support this initiative, with the project expected to sustain itself afterwards.

Speaking at the agreement signing ceremony in Polokwane this week, Water Research Commission CEO, Dr Jennifer Molwantwa, emphasised the importance of harnessing skills and knowledge to empower communities to manage their own environment. 

“The lessons learned from this programme will serve as valuable information and knowledge for future endeavours. Indigenous knowledge, combined with scientific innovation, has been instrumental in helping communities adapt and progress," Molwantwa said.

Representative for Government of Flanders, Nikolas Bosscher, highlighted the significance of the collaboration, noting that the challenges faced by South Africa, particularly in Limpopo, are the semi-arid climate and water delivery or availability issues.

“In Giyani, these challenges are even more pronounced, especially in meeting the MDG 2026 targets," Bosscher said.

Deputy Director General for Stakeholder Management Coordination, Walter Segooa, who was representing the Office of the Premier, emphasised the alignment of the strategic partnership with the key priorities and aspirations of the Limpopo Development Plan (LDP), which aims to ensure integrated and sustainable socio-economic and infrastructure development while improving the quality of life for Limpopo citizens.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

