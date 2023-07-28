Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Kuwait's Mina al-Ahmadi refinery -KNPC

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 28-07-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 19:50 IST
Fire breaks out at Kuwait's Mina al-Ahmadi refinery -KNPC
  • Egypt

Firefighters are dealing with a fire that broke out in one of the lines of Kuwait's Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery, Kuwait National Petroleum Co (KNPC) posted on X on Friday.

