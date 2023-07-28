Fire breaks out at Kuwait's Mina al-Ahmadi refinery -KNPC
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 28-07-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 19:50 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Firefighters are dealing with a fire that broke out in one of the lines of Kuwait's Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery, Kuwait National Petroleum Co (KNPC) posted on X on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mina al-Ahmadi
- Kuwait
- Kuwait National Petroleum Co
Advertisement