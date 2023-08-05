Left Menu

One miner dies, five injured after underground tremor in Polish mine

One miner died and five were injured after an underground tremor in a mine at Bielszowice in southern Poland on Saturday, the PAP news agency said. A spokesman for the Polish Mining Group, quoted by PAP, said that five miners were brought to the surface, injured but still conscious, and were taken to hospital. "One miner remained underground.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 05-08-2023 14:18 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 14:18 IST
"One miner remained underground. Rescuers and a doctor reached him, unfortunately the doctor pronounced the miner dead," the spokesman said. The underground tremor occurred at a depth of 1000 meters. (Repoerting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

