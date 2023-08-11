Left Menu

NALCO profit falls 40 pc to Rs 334 crore in Q1

National Aluminium Company Limited NALCO on Friday posted a 40 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 333.76 crore for the June quarter due to lower income. It had clocked a net profit of Rs 557.91 crore in year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) on Friday posted a 40 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 333.76 crore for the June quarter due to lower income. It had clocked a net profit of Rs 557.91 crore in year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing. The company's total income dropped to Rs 3,226.88 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to Rs 3,847.17 crore in the year-ago period.

Odisha-based NALCO is one of the largest integrated aluminium producers in the country. Shares of the company closed at Rs 94.24 apiece on the BSE on Friday, down 0.81 per cent from its previous close.

