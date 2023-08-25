Left Menu

Panama Canal to extend transit restrictions for at least 10 more months

The curbs have forced vessel owners to lighten cargoes or shift to alternate routes as freight costs increase for some routes. The extension of the restrictions would give the canal room for preserving water before the next rainy season arrives, but could create a larger bottleneck of ships if they do not reserve ahead of passage.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2023 03:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 03:56 IST
Panama Canal to extend transit restrictions for at least 10 more months

The Panama Canal expects to maintain restrictions on daily vessel transit and maximum draft for at least 10 more months amid a prolonged drought that has lowered the water level, an official from the waterway said on Thursday. The canal's authority earlier this year began imposing restrictions, causing a backlog of vessels waiting to pass. The curbs have forced vessel owners to lighten cargoes or shift to alternate routes as freight costs increase for some routes.

The extension of the restrictions would give the canal room for preserving water before the next rainy season arrives, but could create a larger bottleneck of ships if they do not reserve ahead of passage. "We are currently seeing an increase in arrivals. It is peak season as December is approaching, so merchandise for Christmas is moving quickly," the canal's deputy administrator, Ilya Espino, said in an interview.

Espino recommended vessel owners reserve slots ahead of time to avoid delays, and said some ships - especially bulk carriers and vessels carrying coal - have diverted from the waterway because they do not have priority to pass, as container ship do. In a move to ease a bottleneck that surpassed 160 vessels earlier this month, the canal's authority recently opened two more passage slots per day for non-booked ships.

The backlog has decreased since to 115 ships on Thursday, according to official data. Canal operators are on a tightrope as they work to manage maritime trade disruptions and prepare for what is shaping up to be an even drier period next year. In Panama, a naturally occurring El Nino climate pattern associated with warmer-than-usual water in the Pacific Ocean is contributing to the drought.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information; North Korea says latest spy satellite launch failed, but will try again and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome and more

Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Weg...

 Global
4
Faridabad cyber police busts gang of fraudsters, two arrested

Faridabad cyber police busts gang of fraudsters, two arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023