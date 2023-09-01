Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp total sales rise 6 pc to 4,88,717 units in August

Exports, however, increased to 15,770 units from 11,868 units in the corresponding period of last year.There is a likelihood of uptick in customer demand heading into the festive season.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 19:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Hero MotoCorp on Friday reported a 6 per cent increase in total sales at 4,88,717 units in August.

The company had sold 4,62,608 units in the year-ago period, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic sales were at 4,72,947 units as compared to 4,50,740 units in August 2022, a growth of 5 per cent, it added. Exports, however, increased to 15,770 units from 11,868 units in the corresponding period of last year.

''There is a likelihood of uptick in customer demand heading into the festive season. The better monsoon across most parts of the country and the decent agricultural activity is also likely to contribute towards positive customer sentiments,'' the company stated.

