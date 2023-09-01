Woman doctor sexual assault case: Kerala Minister orders inquiry against senior doctor

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday directed the Director of the Health Department to investigate the sexual assault complaint of a woman doctor against a senior doctor at Ernakulam General Hospital in 2019. The minister intervened after noticing the post of the woman doctor on social media. The director of the health department was instructed to report the matter to the police. The health department was instructed to conduct an investigation to find out the details including whether the complaint was concealed. The vigilance wing of the health department will conduct an investigation.

A young female doctor filed a complaint of sexual assault against a senior doctor working at Ernakulam General Hospital. In 2019, during the house surgency, Dr G Manoj forcibly kissed her. A verbal complaint was made that day but no action was taken, the complaint stated.

The female doctor who shared these matters through a Facebook post filed a complaint with the director and superintendent of the health department. Health Minister Veena George also directed to investigate the incident and take strict action. The woman spoke about the sexual assault that she went through in her Facebook post when the accused Dr Manoj was transferred from Ernakulam General Hospital after four years.

Then a complaint was sent to the director of the health department and the superintendent of the hospital through email. As soon as the incident came to the news, Health Minister Veena George instructed to investigate and take action. The health department has decided to hand over the sexual harassment complaint at the workplace to the police.

The health department will also examine why there was no investigation when the verbal complaint was received in 2019. At the same time, the accused doctor has also taken steps to get anticipatory bail. (ANI)

