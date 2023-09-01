Left Menu

Rishabh Instruments IPO subscribed 31.65 times on last day of bidding

The Initial Public Offering IPO of global energy efficiency solution company Rishabh Instruments was subscribed 31.65 times driven by heavy demand from institutional buyers on the last day of bidding on Friday.The IPO received bids for 24,65,71,162 shares against 77,90,202 on offer, as per the NSE data.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 20:38 IST
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of global energy efficiency solution company Rishabh Instruments was subscribed 31.65 times driven by heavy demand from institutional buyers on the last day of bidding on Friday.

The IPO received bids for 24,65,71,162 shares against 77,90,202 on offer, as per the NSE data. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received a whopping 72.54 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 31.29 times and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 8.44 times.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 75 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 94.3 lakh equity shares by its promoter group shareholders and an existing investor. The company has fixed a price band for the IPO at Rs 418-441 per share. On Tuesday, the company said it raised Rs 147.23 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the issue worth Rs 59.50 crore will be used towards financing the expansion of its manufacturing facility in Nashik and for general corporate purposes. The company's equity shares will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

DAM Capital Advisors, Mirae Asset Capital Markets (India), and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

The Nashik-based firm is focused on electrical automation, metering and measurement, precision-engineered products with diverse applications across industries, including power and automotive sectors.

