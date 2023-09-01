Amit Shah launches 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' under 'Meri Maati-Mera Desh' campaign to connect citizens with future of India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' under the 'Meri Mati-Mera Desh' campaign, saying "it is not just a programme, but a medium to connect oneself with the future of the country". Under the event, every household, ward, and village will collect the 'Mitti' (soil) or grains in a pot from September 1-30, following it up from October 1-13th at the block and later from October 22-27th at the state level, and finally, from October 28-30th these 7,500 pots will reach New Delhi.

Launching the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra', Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will put soil from these Amrit Kalash in the Amrit Vatika created in Delhi in honour of our great "veers", which will keep on reminding every citizen that we must make India great during the period of Amritkal. Speaking at the event, the Minister said this programme can become a medium to make oneself a part of the process of making the country great and after 25 years when the present generation will lead a great India, then they will have the satisfaction in their mind that previous generation had helped make a very strong India.

Noting that the event is happening at a time when India has completed 75 years of independence, Shah said the upcoming Amritkal and "Sankalp Se Siddhi" will put India at the forefront in every field globally by August 15, 2047. Shah further said, "India, as envisioned by our freedom fighters, will be created in the next 25 years."

Shah said that the idea behind this programme is that every individual, family, citizen, and child should connect emotionally with the idea of creation of great India. Shah said that Prime Minister Modi has integrated several programmes into this initiative, and has provided every Indian with an opportunity to become part of the initiative.

He said that a new series has been made of five programmes aimed at re-dedicating oneself to the country. Under these, programmes inscriptions have been installed in every village of the country, crores of citizens of the country have taken the pledge of 'Panch Pran' which will pave the way to make India great, 75 trees have been planted in the celebration of Amrit Mahotsav under the Vasudha Vandan programme and honouring the heroes and hoisting the national flag has been done. Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the organisation of over 2 lakh programmes during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav have once again awakened the spirit of patriotism in the entire nation and these programmes will conclude with Meri Mati-Mera Desh programme.

He said that Prime Minister Modi had called upon all the countrymen from the ramparts of the Red Fort to take 'Panch Pran' – the goal of a developed India, to remove the mentality of slavery, to be proud of our traditions, to dedicate whole life for unity and integrity, and, to awaken a sense of duty in the mind of every citizen. Shah said that these 'Panch Pran' are the highway to building a great India. He said that 23 crore houses, offices and buildings across the country were beautified with the Tricolour after Prime Minister Modi's call for 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan'.

Shah said that the whole country joined the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan by respecting the call of Prime Minister Modi and the result of this patriotic feeling was that recently our Chandrayaan reached the Shivshakti point on the Moon, which is a very proud moment for all the countrymen. He also said that the feeling of pride in the mind of every person in the country has arisen with the tricolour campaign in every house.

Shah said that connecting every person with the future of the country, connecting his feelings with the progress of the country and connecting the efforts of every person with the progress and development of the country is the test of leadership and its responsibility. He said that the whole country is fortunate that after a long time, we have got such a leader like Prime Minister Modi, who is paving the way to make the country first in the world during Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Shah said that today our economy has moved from 11th to 5th position in the world and soon we will become the 3rd largest economy. He said that the self-confidence that has been awakened in the mind of every citizen of India has happened through such programmes. Shah further said that the confidence instilled in the minds of every Indian citizen through such programmes serves as inspiration for our courageous soldiers to carry out surgical strikes, empowers our scientists to develop the COVID-19 vaccine, and provides the courage for ISRO scientists to reach the Moon and the orbit of Sun.

Many dignitaries including Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and Ministry of Culture Secretary Govind Mohan were present on the occasion. (ANI)

