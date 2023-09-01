Three arrested after man found dead at Union Minister Kaushal Kishore’s house

Three persons were arrested on Friday after a body was found with bullet injuries at the Lucknow residence of Union Minister of State Kaushal Kishore in the early hours of Friday, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police West Lucknow, Rahul Raj said that due to a dispute among themselves while gambling at Vikas Kishore's house, three youths together murdered the deceased identified as Vikas Srivastava.

Earlier in the day, the body of a 30-year-old man with bullet injuries was found at the Lucknow residence of Kaushal Kishore and a pistol licensed to Vikas Kishore, the son of the union minister was recovered from near the body. DCP Rahul Raj said, "A person named Vinay Shrivastava was shot dead. A pistol has been recovered which belongs to Vikas Kishore. Further investigation is underway. A forensic team has arrived and we are also scanning CCTV visuals. An FIR has been registered in this case."

The incident took place around 4 am today and an FIR was lodged based on a complaint by the brother of the deceased who alleged that Vinay Shrivastava was murdered, the police official said. Denying the possibility of suicide, the deceased's brother said that Vinay's shirt was torn off indicating a scuffle between people present at the spot.

"My brother Vinay Shrivastava has been killed at the residence of Union minister Kaushal Kishore. My brother was a friend of his son Vikas Kishore. Three people were present when the incident took place but I don't have any idea where Vikas was at the time of the incident. His licensed revolver was recovered by police from the spot," said Vinay Shrivastava's brother. Taking cognizance of the matter, the BJP MP who is the Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs said that Vinay was a good friend of his son, the matter is being investigated by police and persons involved will not be spared.

According to the union minister his son was not present in the house when the incident took place. "Vikas was extremely sad when he got to know about this, the deceased Vinay was a very good friend of my son," said BJP MP Kaushal Kishore.

"The pistol that the police have recovered belongs to my son, Vikas Kishore. Police are conducting a thorough investigation. The culprits will not be spared," the minister added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)