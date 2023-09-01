Left Menu

Three arrested after man found dead at Union Minister Kaushal Kishore’s house

Deputy Commissioner of Police West Lucknow, Rahul Raj said that due to a dispute among themselves while gambling at Vikas Kishore's house, three youths together murdered the deceased identified as Vikas Srivastava.

ANI | Updated: 01-09-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 23:17 IST
Three arrested after man found dead at Union Minister Kaushal Kishore’s house
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were arrested on Friday after a body was found with bullet injuries at the Lucknow residence of Union Minister of State Kaushal Kishore in the early hours of Friday, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police West Lucknow, Rahul Raj said that due to a dispute among themselves while gambling at Vikas Kishore's house, three youths together murdered the deceased identified as Vikas Srivastava.

Earlier in the day, the body of a 30-year-old man with bullet injuries was found at the Lucknow residence of Kaushal Kishore and a pistol licensed to Vikas Kishore, the son of the union minister was recovered from near the body. DCP Rahul Raj said, "A person named Vinay Shrivastava was shot dead. A pistol has been recovered which belongs to Vikas Kishore. Further investigation is underway. A forensic team has arrived and we are also scanning CCTV visuals. An FIR has been registered in this case."

The incident took place around 4 am today and an FIR was lodged based on a complaint by the brother of the deceased who alleged that Vinay Shrivastava was murdered, the police official said. Denying the possibility of suicide, the deceased's brother said that Vinay's shirt was torn off indicating a scuffle between people present at the spot.

"My brother Vinay Shrivastava has been killed at the residence of Union minister Kaushal Kishore. My brother was a friend of his son Vikas Kishore. Three people were present when the incident took place but I don't have any idea where Vikas was at the time of the incident. His licensed revolver was recovered by police from the spot," said Vinay Shrivastava's brother. Taking cognizance of the matter, the BJP MP who is the Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs said that Vinay was a good friend of his son, the matter is being investigated by police and persons involved will not be spared.

According to the union minister his son was not present in the house when the incident took place. "Vikas was extremely sad when he got to know about this, the deceased Vinay was a very good friend of my son," said BJP MP Kaushal Kishore.

"The pistol that the police have recovered belongs to my son, Vikas Kishore. Police are conducting a thorough investigation. The culprits will not be spared," the minister added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

 Global
2
Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-capacity

Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-cap...

 Global
3
Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

 India
4
Legacy brand Kaya celebrates its 20th year with a bold stance to normalize aesthetic treatments through the #FlauntYourBeauty campaign

Legacy brand Kaya celebrates its 20th year with a bold stance to normalize a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023