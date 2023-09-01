Left Menu

Mexico's Dos Bocas refinery to produce 290,000 bpd by year end: president

Mexico's Dos Bocas refinery is set to produce an average of 290,000 barrels of gasoline per day by the end of the year, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday. Speaking while presenting an annual report on his administration, Lopez Obrador added that the refinery will begin producing refined petroleum products this Friday, without specifying which type or how much.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 01-09-2023 23:57 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 23:51 IST
Mexico's Dos Bocas refinery is set to produce an average of 290,000 barrels of gasoline per day by the end of the year, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday.

Speaking while presenting an annual report on his administration, Lopez Obrador added that the refinery will begin producing refined petroleum products this Friday, without specifying which type or how much. "Today petroleum products will begin to be produced at the new Dos Bocas refinery," Lopez Obrador said.

The refinery was formally inaugurated in July 2022 and received its first crude oil shipment in July of this year. Located in the president's home state of Tabasco near the Dos Bocas port on Mexico's southern Gulf Coast, the Olmeca refinery, as it is officially known, is set to have a capacity to process 340,000 barrels per day.

The refinery is a signature project of Lopez Obrador, who considers it critical to helping Mexico reduce a longstanding dependence on gas and diesel imports, though it has been beset by production delays and mounting costs.

