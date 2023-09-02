"New flight of empowered India": Uttarakhand CM Dhami congratulates ISRO on launch of Aditya-L1 

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday congratulated the Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of India's first solar mission, Aditya-L1. Taking to 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), CM Dhami said, "New flight of strong India!" Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the scientists and countrymen on the successful launch of India's Sun Mission".

The PSLV-C57.1 rocket carrying the Aditya-L1 orbiter lifted off successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh at 11.50 a.m. on Saturday. The successful launch of the maiden solar mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) came on the heels of the historic lunar landing mission — Chandrayaan-3.

The ISRO successfully placed a lander on the unexplored lunar South Pole, a feat that put India in the record books as the first country to do so. According to the agency, the Aditya-L1 mission is expected to reach the observation point in four months.

It will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrangian Point 1 (or L1), which is 1.5 million km away from the Earth in the direction of the sun. It will carry seven different payloads to have a detailed study of the sun, four of which will observe the light from the sun and the other three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier today, hailed the launch of the solar mission. Taking to 'X', the PM said, "After the success of Chandrayaan-3, India continues its space journey. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at @isro for the successful launch of India's first Solar Mission, Aditya -L1. Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop a better understanding of the Universe for the welfare of entire humanity." (ANI)

