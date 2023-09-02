G20 THINQ: The Indian Navy quiz goes global with national, international rounds

As India assumed the Presidency of the prestigious G20 this year, the Indian Navy's Inter School Quiz competition--THINQ-- has become an international event and rechristened "G20 THINQ", the Defence Ministry said in a press note on Saturday. In a bid to commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Indian Navy had scaled up the Inter School Quiz competitions held at various stations to a National Level School Quiz Competition – The Indian Navy Quiz (THINQ).

The event is being conducted by the Navy under the aegis of the G20 Secretariat and in partnership with NWWA (Navy Welfare and Wellness Association) and will have two levels National and International. The National Round of the G20 THINQ will see the participation of school children studying in Classes IX to XII. Over 11,700 schools have registered for the quiz.

Two online elimination rounds will be held, the first on September 12, 2023, and the second on October 2023. This will be followed by an online quarter-final on October 10, 2023, from which 16 teams will qualify for the semi-final round (four schools from each zone). The semi-finalists will converge in Mumbai for the national semi-finals at the NCPA auditorium on November 17, 2023. The top eight teams will subsequently be in a battle of wits in the National final round planned to be held at the Gateway of India on November 18, 2023. On completion of the national round, the two best quizzers among all finalists will be chosen to represent Team India in the international round.

The International Round of G20 THINQ will see a representation of young and bright minds from across the world - students that will strengthen Bridges of Friendship within G20 partners. This round will see the participation of teams from G20+9 nations, each team comprising two students. All delegates, including the 16 national semi-finalists and international participants, will have the opportunity to experience India's diverse heritage and culture during their visit and will be taken to various popular sites and locations in the country. The international finals are planned to be held on 22 Nov 23 at New Delhi.

​To streamline the registration process for schools and provide all event-related information, a dedicated website (www.theindiannavyquiz.in) has been established for G20 THINQ. ​As India hands over the G20 baton to Brazil on December 1, 2023, the G20 THINQ will be the concluding chapter of a series of significant events held since Dec 22. It will serve as a remarkable finale to India's Presidency witnessing many unique achievements of the G20 at the global level. (ANI)

